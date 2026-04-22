Liberty Oilfield Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $22.6 million.…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $22.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $948.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LBRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LBRT

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