Lam Research: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.83 billion.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.47 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $5.84 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.77 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Lam Research expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.50 to $1.80.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.2 billion to $7 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

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