Lakeland Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.2 million…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $45.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $25.3 million, or $2.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $192.6 million.

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