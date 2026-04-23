Ladder Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The commercial real estate mortgage origination and finance company posted revenue of $103.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $51.9 million.

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