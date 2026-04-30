Kyocera: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KYOTO, Japan (AP) — KYOTO, Japan (AP) — Kyocera Corp. (KYOCY) on Thursday reported earnings of $274.2 million in its…

KYOTO, Japan (AP) — KYOTO, Japan (AP) — Kyocera Corp. (KYOCY) on Thursday reported earnings of $274.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Kyoto, Japan-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The industrial components supplier posted revenue of $3.49 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $936.5 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $13.75 billion.

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