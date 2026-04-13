Kopin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kopin Corp. (KOPN) on Monday reported profit of $6.8 million in its…

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kopin Corp. (KOPN) on Monday reported profit of $6.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Westborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The maker of wearable technologies posted revenue of $8.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.6 million, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $39.3 million.

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