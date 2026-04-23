Kearny: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) on Thursday reported earnings of $10.1 million in…

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) on Thursday reported earnings of $10.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfield, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 15 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $85.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $45.3 million.

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