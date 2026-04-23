Iridium: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $21.6 million.…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $21.6 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $219.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRDM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRDM

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