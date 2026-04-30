Illumina: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $134 million. The…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $134 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The genetic testing tools company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

Illumina expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.52 billion to $4.62 billion.

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