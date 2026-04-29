Idex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — IDEX Corp. (IEX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $120 million.…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — IDEX Corp. (IEX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $120 million.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The maker of the Jaws of Life device and other engineered products posted revenue of $886.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $835.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Idex expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.07 to $2.12.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.35 to $8.55 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IEX

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