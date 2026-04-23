Huntington Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $523…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $523 million.

The bank, based in Columbus, Ohio, said it had earnings of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The regional bank holding company posted revenue of $3.77 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.59 billion, meeting Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBAN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.