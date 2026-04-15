How to Use VA Benefits for Assisted Living: A 2026 Guide for Veterans & Spouses

If you or your spouse served in the military, you may be entitled to certain benefits that could make getting…

If you or your spouse served in the military, you may be entitled to certain benefits that could make getting older a little less expensive.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers several funding programs that can help offset the costs of specific kinds of care later in life. For some people, this benefit can be a game-changer when weighing how to pay for assisted living or other long-term care options.

Here’s everything you need to know about VA benefits for assisted living, including eligibility requirements and accessing the benefits you qualify for.

What Is Assisted Living and Who Qualifies for It?

Assisted living is designed to support older adults who need help with two or more activities of daily living (ADLs) — such as bathing, dressing, eating and toileting — but don’t require round-the-clock medical care provided in a nursing home.

As many older adults develop mobility issues and chronic health conditions over time, moving to assisted living can help them maintain their independence while providing important social and health benefits.

Assisted living, however, can be expensive; the median monthly cost for assisted living is $6,200, according to CareScout’s Cost of Care Survey, though costs can vary widely depending on the facility’s location, services provided and other factors.

Many aging veterans could benefit from assisted living care but balk at the cost — that’s where VA benefits come into play.

Category Typical activities Why it matters for VA benefits Basic ADLs Bathing, Dressing, Eating, Toileting, Transferring (e.g., from bed to chair) Qualifying for Aid and Attendance benefits, for instance, usually requires needing another person’s help with ADLs. Instrumental ADLs Managing medications, Meal preparation, Shopping, Laundry, Managing finances If you need help with any of these, you may benefit from assisted living-level care.

[READ: Does Long-Term Care Cover Assisted Living and Other Senior Living Expenses?]

How Does the VA Help Pay for Assisted Living Costs?

The VA is a federal agency that provides benefits, health care and cemetery services to military veterans.

“These benefits aren’t just numbers,” says Stacey Eisenberg, a senior care expert and owner of A Place At Home — North Austin in Round Rock, Texas. “They’re a way to honor veterans’ service to our country.”

For veterans who need assisted living, VA benefits typically cover:

— Physical therapy

— Help with ADLs

— Comfort care and pain management

— Caregiver respite

These benefits do not typically cover rent, utilities, food and other cost-of-living expenses, but the pension you receive from the VA can be used to cover some of them.

[READ: The True Cost of Aging: A 2026 Budget Comparison of Senior Living and Aging in Place Options]

What Are the Different Types of VA Benefits for Senior Care?

Depending on your specific service history and eligibility, you may have access to the following benefits to help cover assisted living:

— Aid and Attendance

— VA pension or survivors’ pension

— Home and community-based services waivers

— VA disability compensation

— Reimbursement for nursing home care

— Alternative VA support for aging in place

Aid and Attendance

One of the most commonly used benefits is Aid and Attendance, says Rick Wigginton, chief sales officer with Brookdale Senior Living, a Tennessee-based senior living company with more than 640 senior living communities in 41 states across the country.

This allowance assists not just the veteran, but also the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran with wartime service.

The Aid and Attendance benefit is an add-on to the VA pension. To qualify, veterans must meet at least one of the following conditions:

— Require help with at least two ADLs

— Be bedridden

— Need a nursing home due to mental or physical incapacity

— Have a severe visual impairment

A single veteran may receive up to an additional $2,424 per month, and married veterans receive up to $2,874 per month, according to the American Council on Aging. The amount paid out is based on income, assets and need. You can use these funds for expenses such as room, board and care.

This benefit can be used for either in-home care or care at a senior care facility, including assisted living communities.

[READ: Low-Income Senior Housing Options]

VA pension or survivors’ pension

Both veterans and their surviving spouses may be awarded a pension. The VA and survivors’ pensions are intended for low-income veterans, and the recipients can spend it as they see fit — for room, board and care as needed.

This pension is different from retired military personnel’s pay, which may require a certain length of service. Eligibility and pension amounts depend on several factors, including the type and duration of service as well as financial need.

The VA’s Maximum Annual Pension Rate, or MAPR, is the highest benefit amount a person can receive as a pension from the VA. For instance, in 2026, for veterans who qualify for Aid and Attendance benefits and do not have a dependent, the MAPR is $29,093. For veterans who qualify for Aid and Attendance benefits and have at least one dependent spouse or child, the MAPR is $34,488. The maximum net worth for veterans to be eligible for a pension is $163,699 in 2026.

Home- and community-based services waivers

In some states, veterans can access home- and community-based services through Medicaid waivers that cover the costs of assisted living. These programs are state-specific and offer a wide range of services to help veterans remain in community settings. However, they do not cover the cost of room and board, and there are specific eligibility requirements that must be met.

VA disability compensation

For veterans who were injured or got sick as a result of their time in the military or had an existing condition that was exacerbated by their service, VA disability compensation may be an option. This benefit is not related to financial need but is based on disability status — the more severe the disability, the more money you can access.

For 2026, the veterans’ disability compensation rates range from $180.42 per month to $3,938.58 for a veteran with no dependents. Spouses and veterans with dependents may be eligible for additional financial support each month, depending on the level of disability and individual circumstances.

Beneficiaries can use this compensation as they see fit, including for room and board and other assisted living costs.

Reimbursement for nursing home care

When veterans move from assisted living to a higher level of care, the VA may reimburse contracted long-term care at skilled nursing facilities in some cases. The VA integrated health care system has more than 1,200 care locations and may pay for care at providers outside the VA system.

For reimbursement, each facility determines its own qualifications, so you’ll need to ask at the facility where you’re seeking treatment.

Alternative VA support for aging in place

The VA also offers a range of geriatric and extended care services:

— Home-based primary care

— Veterans-Directed Home and Community-Based Services, which provides veterans with a flexible budget to pay for services that help them live independently in their own homes

— Homemaker and home health aide services

— Adult day health care

— Respite care

— Hospice and palliative care

— State veterans homes

“These services can support veterans in assisted living or help them stay at home longer,” she explains.

How Are VA Benefits for Assisted Living Different From Medicare and Medicaid?

VA benefits are distinct from Medicare and Medicaid, which cover a larger swath of the population.

— Medicare is a federal health insurance program primarily for adults age 65 and older. Medicare does not cover the cost of assisted living but may cover qualified medical expenses incurred by residents residing in one.

— Medicaid is a combined state and federal program that provides health coverage to low-income individuals, regardless of age. Medicaid does cover some costs associated with assisted living, but strict eligibility criteria must be met before it kicks in.

VA benefits are only for eligible veterans. These benefits are also not tied to a specific period, unlike Medicare payments for long-term care, which are time-limited and vary based on the length of stay.

In some cases, veterans may be eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, known as “dual eligibility,” and qualify for Special Needs Plans, which may supplement VA health care programs.

Who Is Eligible for VA Assisted Living Benefits?

Not all veterans are eligible for VA benefits. To qualify for the program, you must:

— Be a war-era veteran with a qualifying discharge status, or

— Be the surviving spouse of a war-era veteran with an honorable discharge, and

— Need medical assistance

— Need financial assistance

Eligibility for VA programs, such as Aid and Attendance benefits, is determined on a case-by-case basis and involves a thorough review by the VA.

In most cases, veterans who’ve received a dishonorable discharge are not eligible for veterans’ benefits.

Although millions of Americans qualify for at least one VA program that can be used to pay for assisted living, only around 5% of veterans take advantage of the benefits available to them, Eisenberg notes.

Getting the word out about VA benefits for assisted living to retired or discharged service members is important because the aid can be significant, says Roxanne Sorensen, an aging life care specialist and owner of Elder Care Solutions of WNY, a case management consultancy in upstate New York. This federal money helps her clients “stretch what their investments or savings can do.”

How Do I Access VA Assisted Living Benefits?

To get the benefits you’ve earned, you’ll need to be proactive. Start with your local VA medical center, visit the VA’s website or call the VA health benefits hotline at 877-222-8387. You must ask and apply rather than wait passively for the VA to find you.

To access these benefits, all of the following conditions must be met:

— You’re signed up for VA health care.

— The VA concludes that you need a specific service to help with ongoing treatment and personal care.

— The services or space in a care setting are available near you.

The VA may also consider these additional factors:

— Service-connected disability status

— Insurance coverage

Applying for benefits can be confusing and complicated, but these steps can help:

— Talk with your primary care doctor. Discuss your health care needs now and what’s coming in the near future. Eisenberg notes that you’ll need a primary care physician at the VA to document the type of care you need.

— Check with your local VA. Staff at your local VA can answer your questions and help guide you through the process of applying for benefits.

— Contact your state’s veterans service officers. These staffers are usually state employees who’ve been trained to manage VA cases and can help you understand your options at no cost. If you need further assistance, veterans’ organizations like the American Legion can also provide support. “They can act as your personal benefits guides, making sure you get everything you’re entitled to,” Eisenberg says.

— Contact a private advisor. There are also numerous private agencies nationwide that help. Do your homework and seek out help from a reputable resource — namely, a VA-accredited individual or organization. You can check the VA’s database to see if someone you’re considering working with is accredited.

— Reach out to your local Area Agency on Aging. Many communities partner with organizations that have specialized expertise in assessing eligibility and procuring benefits for veterans.

How to Apply for VA Benefits

Here’s a step-by-step guide to applying for VA benefits.

1. Gather the necessary documents

To apply for basic veteran’s health benefits, you’ll need the following documents on hand:

— Your most recent tax return

— Account numbers for your current health insurance provider

— Social Security numbers for yourself and your spouse

— A current Social Security award letter. This is the letter issued annually that details your monthly Social Security benefits for the following year.

— An application for health benefits from the VA, called VA Form 10-10EZ

— Your discharge or separation papers (DD Form 214). You can request a copy from the National Archives if you don’t have one.

— A copy of your marriage certificate if you’re married

— A copy of a death certificate if you’re the surviving spouse who’s applying for benefits

— Financial information, including bank statements and statements about any stocks, bonds or annuities you may own

— A doctor’s letter that lists your current diagnosis, prognosis and details about your ability to care for yourself

— A list of medications, recent medical bills and insurance statements detailing your recent medical expenditures

— A list of all doctors and health care institutions you’ve visited within the last year (use the VA Medical Expense Report to build this list)

— Documentation showing you’re a legal guardian applying on behalf of your ward, if applicable

— Your employment history, if you’re not yet 65

2. Fill out the forms

You’ll need to start with VA Form 10-10EZ to kick off your benefits application, Eisenberg says.

“But please don’t go it alone,” she adds. “Veterans service officers can guide you through the process. There are veterans service offices in every county in this country.”

You’ll also need to fill out VA Form 21-527EZ for veterans and 21P-534EZ for surviving spouses and unmarried dependent children of veterans.

3. Submit the application

The VA will review the information you’ve provided and determine whether you’re eligible for benefits and, if so, what amount. They may also request additional information.

Applying for VA benefits can be complicated and takes time. An advisor with expertise in VA benefits can streamline and demystify the process.

Leverage Veterans Benefits Alongside Other Resources

Making a realistic assessment of your financial resources is important to ensuring you can access high-quality care for as long as possible, Wigginton says. Veterans’ benefits can help, but you likely have other resources too, including pensions, annuities and other assets.

Consulting with a financial advisor or elder law attorney can help you determine how you’ll pay for care. Starting this process early is preferable to jumping into a panicked decision late in the game.

“The challenges of aging are often compounded by waiting too long to consider your options,” Wigginton says. “Start talking about senior living options way before you have to make a decision.”

More from U.S. News

Nursing Home Costs and How to Pay

Assisted Living vs. Nursing Home: Understanding the Differences

When to Move From Assisted Living to a Nursing Home

How to Use VA Benefits for Assisted Living: A 2026 Guide for Veterans & Spouses originally appeared on usnews.com

null 04/16/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.