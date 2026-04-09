How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 4/9/2026

U.S. stocks rose, even though oil prices did too, as financial markets moved more modestly a day after surging on…

U.S. stocks rose, even though oil prices did too, as financial markets moved more modestly a day after surging on optimism about a ceasefire in the war with Iran.

After beginning Thursday with moderate losses following drops for Asian and European stocks, the S&P 500 erased its dip and rose 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.8% after Israel’s prime minister authorized direct negotiations with Lebanon.

That eased worries that the two-week ceasefire announced late Tuesday may already be in trouble. Oil prices pared some of their earlier gains but nevertheless remained higher.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 41.85 points, or 0.6%, to 6,824.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 275.88 points, or 0.6%, to 48,185.80.

The Nasdaq composite rose 187.42 points, or 0.8%, to 22,822.42.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 15.85 points, or 0.6% to 2,636.31.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 241.97 points, or 3.7%.

The Dow is up 1,681.13 points, or 3.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 943.24 points, or 4.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 106.27 points, or 4.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 20.84 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 122.51 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 419.57 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 154.40 points, or 6.2%.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.