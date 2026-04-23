Heritage Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.9 million.…

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.9 million.

The Olympia, Washington-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $99.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $77.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HFWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HFWA

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