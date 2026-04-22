Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de…

BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $160.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bosques De Las Lomas, Mexico-based company said it had profit of $5.34.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $504 million in the period.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $324.57, a climb of 13% in the last 12 months.

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