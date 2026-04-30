Group 1 Automotive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $130.2 million.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $130.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $10.85. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were $8.66 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.93 per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $5.41 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.5 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPI

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