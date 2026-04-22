Greene County: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $10.5 million…

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $10.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Catskill, New York-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $36.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $23.9 million.

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