Granite Construction: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.7 million…

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.7 million in its first quarter.

The Watsonville, California-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The contractor and construction materials producer posted revenue of $912.5 million in the period.

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