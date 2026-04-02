Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 2…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 2 cents at $4.52 a bushel. May. wheat was up 0.25 cent at $5.98 a bushel. May. oats was off 1 cents at $3.47 a bushel. May. soybeans fell by 4.5 cents at $11.63 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 3.95 cents at $2.46 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle rose by 4.92 cents at $3.73 a pound. Apr. hogs was down 0.55 cent at $.90 a pound.

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