Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.41 a bushel. May. wheat lost 0.75 cent at $5.82 a bushel. May. oats was off 1 cent at $3.38 a bushel. May. soybeans was down 1.75 cents at $11.61 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.1 cent at $2.51 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was up 0.15 cent at $3.75 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.05 cent at $.91 a pound.

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