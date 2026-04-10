Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 4…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 4 cents at $4.41 a bushel. May. wheat was down 2.75 cents at $5.70 a bushel. May. oats was down 8.5 cents at $3.34 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 8 cents at $11.74 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 1.82 cents at $2.52 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle gained 0.65 cent at $3.74 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 0.12 cent at $.91 a pound.

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