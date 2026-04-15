Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 8.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 8.75 cents at $4.52 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 1.25 cents at $5.93 a bushel. May. oats was up 0.25 cent at $3.44 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 8.5 cents at $11.65 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 0.13 cent at $2.53 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle lost 2.42 cents at $3.73 a pound. May. hogs was off 0.25 cent at $.94 a pound.

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