Gildan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Thursday reported a loss of $65.8 million in its…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Thursday reported a loss of $65.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The apparel maker posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period.

Gildan expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $6 billion to $6.2 billion.

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