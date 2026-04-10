FRP Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) on Friday reported profit of $380,000 in its…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) on Friday reported profit of $380,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 4 cents per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $10.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.3 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $42.8 million.

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