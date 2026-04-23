Freeport-McMoRan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $881 million. On a per-share…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $881 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $6.23 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.61 billion.

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