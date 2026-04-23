FirstCash: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FirstCash Holdings, Inc (FCFS) on Thursday reported profit of $107.7…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FirstCash Holdings, Inc (FCFS) on Thursday reported profit of $107.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.43. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.69 per share.

The pawn store posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period.

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