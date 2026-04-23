First Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $74.4 million. The Cincinnati-based…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $74.4 million.

The Cincinnati-based bank said it had earnings of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $364.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $272.7 million, also topping Street forecasts.

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