First Community: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.5 million…

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.5 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Lexington, South Carolina, said it had earnings of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 72 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $32.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

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