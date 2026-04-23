First Business Financial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $12.2 million.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $1.44 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The bank holding company for First Business Bank and First Business Bank-Milwaukee posted revenue of $70.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.3 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBIZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBIZ

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