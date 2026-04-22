First American Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Wednesday reported profit of…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Wednesday reported profit of $125.1 million in its first quarter.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and amortization costs, were $1.33 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period.

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