Erie Indemnity: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) on Thursday reported profit of $150.5 million in…

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) on Thursday reported profit of $150.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Erie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.88.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

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