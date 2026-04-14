Enthusiast Gaming: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Ethusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLXF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.5 million in…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Ethusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLXF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 1 cent per share.

The digital media company posted revenue of $6.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $31.6 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $22.9 million.

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