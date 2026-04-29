Ekso Bionics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) on Tuesday reported a loss…

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Rafael, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.04.

The robotic exoskeleton company posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

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