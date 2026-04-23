Dow Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Thursday reported a loss of $533 million in…

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Thursday reported a loss of $533 million in its first quarter.

The Midland, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The materials science posted revenue of $9.79 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.5 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOW

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