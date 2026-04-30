Donegal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) on Thursday reported earnings of $11.5 million in…

MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) on Thursday reported earnings of $11.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 30 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $236 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $236.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DGICB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DGICB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.