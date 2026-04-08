Delta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $289 million in…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $289 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $15.85 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.2 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.08 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Delta expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.50.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAL

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