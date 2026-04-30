Darling: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $134.3 million.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $134.3 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bionutrients posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAR

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