CVB Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $51…

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $51 million.

The Ontario, California-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $163.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $132.1 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $133.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVBF

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