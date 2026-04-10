Cumulus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLSQ) on Friday reported a loss of $135.1 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLSQ) on Friday reported a loss of $135.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $7.75.

The radio station owner posted revenue of $188.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $200.7 million, or $11.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $741.7 million.

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