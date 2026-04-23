ConnectOne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of…

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $37.8 million.

The bank, based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The holding company for ConnectOne Bank posted revenue of $191.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $115.6 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

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