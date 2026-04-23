Community West Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Community West Bancshares (CWBC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $11.5 million.…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Community West Bancshares (CWBC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $11.5 million.

The Fresno, California-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The holding company for Central Valley Community Bank posted revenue of $50.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $38.8 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWBC

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