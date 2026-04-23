Comcast: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $2.17 billion. The Philadelphia-based company…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $2.17 billion.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $31.46 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.6 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCSA

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