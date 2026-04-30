Columbia Sportswear: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $34.3…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $34.3 million.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor gear posted revenue of $779 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $755.6 million.

Columbia Sportswear expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.43 billion to $3.5 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COLM

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