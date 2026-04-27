Cincinnati Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $274…

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $274 million.

The Fairfield, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $2.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $2.86 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.93 billion, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.95 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CINF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CINF

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