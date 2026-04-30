Cigna: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.65 billion.…

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.65 billion.

The Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $6.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $7.79 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.62 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $68.49 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $68.52 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.74 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CI

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