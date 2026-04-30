Caterpillar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.55 billion. The…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.55 billion.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $5.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $5.54 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.55 per share.

The construction equipment company posted revenue of $17.42 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.44 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAT

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