Cass: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported profit of $8.8 million…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported profit of $8.8 million in its first quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, were 66 cents per share.

The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $49.1 million in the period.

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