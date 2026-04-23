Bread Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $181 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $4.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.18 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3 per share.

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers and others posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.02 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

Bread Financial shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 97% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFH

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