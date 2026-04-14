Bank7: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $12 million. The…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $12 million.

The bank, based in Oklahoma City, said it had earnings of $1.25 per share.

The company posted revenue of $35.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.2 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Bank7 shares have increased almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 24% in the last 12 months.

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