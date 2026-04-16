Bank First Corporation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $20 million.…

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $20 million.

The Manitowoc, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $1.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.24 per share.

The company posted revenue of $84.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $63.7 million, missing Street forecasts.

Bank First Corporation shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $142.30, an increase of 34% in the last 12 months.

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